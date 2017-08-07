Lenoir County Early College High School holds first day of new school year

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County’s Early College began Monday.

Dozens of students took to the halls for the first time or as returning students.

Principal Diane Heath says the first day is always nerve racking and sometimes scary for new students.

But for students like Jose Cartagena he is excited to be back in these halls because he knows being here means he is a step closer to his dream of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

He says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“the opportunity to take advantage of what I could do, it’s just about me having to work hard, and I want to challenge myself as an individual and push myself to the limit,” said Cartagena.

This is the college’s 10 year anniversary of the early college program.