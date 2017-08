KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lenoir County firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol say Bobby Deaver was killed in an accident on August 6th.

Troopers say the 54-year-old was walking south on Jessie T. Bryan Road in Kinston when a car, traveling in the same direction, hit him. Deaver died at the scene.

According to Southwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Mr. Deaver was an active firefighter and president of the board.