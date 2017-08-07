Kinston Police investigate armed robbery at Kangaroo gas station

By Published:
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a morning robbery at the Kangaroo gas station.
Police say it happened just after 6:30a.m. at the Kangaroo on North Heritage Street.
Investigators say a person, wearing a ski mask, entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then ran off.
Two employees were inside at the time; however, no one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3220

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s