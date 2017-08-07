Kinston Police investigate armed robbery at Kangaroo gas station

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a morning robbery at the Kangaroo gas station.

Police say it happened just after 6:30a.m. at the Kangaroo on North Heritage Street.

Investigators say a person, wearing a ski mask, entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then ran off.

Two employees were inside at the time; however, no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3220