Kinston Police investigate armed robbery at Kangaroo gas station

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a morning robbery at the Kangaroo gas station.
Police say it happened just after 6:30a.m. at the Kangaroo on North Heritage Street.
Investigators say a person, wearing a ski mask, entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then ran off.
Two employees were inside at the time; however, no one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3220