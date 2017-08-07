First Alert Tropical Update: Monitoring the Caribbean and Atlantic

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Tropical Storm Franklin is moving toward the Mexican coast with no direct impacts to the United States. We are also monitoring thunderstorms in the open Atlantic.  Click the video to learn more.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
78° F
precip:
30%
10am
Mon
79° F
precip:
50%
11am
Mon
81° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
1am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
2am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
4am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
5am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
6am
Tue
77° F
precip:
60%
7am
Tue
77° F
precip:
60%
8am
Tue
76° F
precip:
60%
9am
Tue
76° F
precip:
60%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
50%
11am
Tue
79° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
30%
12am
Wed
72° F
precip:
30%
1am
Wed
71° F
precip:
30%
2am
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Monitoring the Caribbean and Atlantic

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s