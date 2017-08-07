“First Alert Weather Days”: Severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday

SUMMARY: Warm front may bring a few strong to severe storms this afternoon. A trailing cold front could bring additional strong thunderstorms Tuesday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a few passing showers and storms early but becoming a little more numerous through the morning. It is warm and humid, with most in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms likely and highs in the 80’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and it will remain quite muggy.

TONIGHT: Warm, muggy and breezy conditions will continue overnight. Scattered rain and storms will persist through the night as well.

TUESDAY: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a few strong to severe thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We are tracking Tropical Storm Franklin as it continues to move toward the Mexican coast. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 76 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 30% 79 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 50% 84 ° F precip: 50% 85 ° F precip: 60% 87 ° F precip: 60% 86 ° F precip: 50% 88 ° F precip: 60% 88 ° F precip: 70% 84 ° F precip: 70% 83 ° F precip: 80% 82 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 40% 80 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 30% 76 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 30% 72 ° F precip: 30% 71 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast