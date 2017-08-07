“First Alert Weather Days”: Severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday

SUMMARY: Warm front may bring a few strong to severe storms this afternoon. A trailing cold front could bring additional strong thunderstorms Tuesday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning with a few passing showers and storms early but becoming a little more numerous through the morning. It is warm and humid, with most in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with strong/severe thunderstorms likely and highs in the 80’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and it will remain quite muggy.

TONIGHT: Warm, muggy and breezy conditions will continue overnight. Scattered rain and storms will persist through the night as well.

TUESDAY:  Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy with a few strong to severe thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We are tracking Tropical Storm Franklin as it continues to move toward the Mexican coast. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
78° F
precip:
30%
10am
Mon
79° F
precip:
50%
11am
Mon
81° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
80%
8pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
1am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
2am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
3am
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
4am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
5am
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
6am
Tue
77° F
precip:
60%
7am
Tue
77° F
precip:
60%
8am
Tue
76° F
precip:
60%
9am
Tue
76° F
precip:
60%
10am
Tue
77° F
precip:
50%
11am
Tue
79° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
30%
12am
Wed
72° F
precip:
30%
1am
Wed
71° F
precip:
30%
2am
Wed
70° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
