Early College High School launches in Onslow Co.

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Today officially marks the beginning of the school year for students in Early College High Schools across our viewing area.

In Onslow County, it was the launch of the school system’s first Early College High School.

The system partnered with Coastal Carolina Community College to offer students a high school diploma and a two-year degree or two years of college transfer credit for free.

The school focuses on science, technology, engineering and math. It’s designed to give students a jump start on their careers.

“We have very motivated, goal oriented, and driven students who have an idea of what they want to do in life,” Principal James Strope said. “Our job is to make sure that the pathway is clear for them.”

Students will spend the first two years taking honors and AP level high school courses. The last two years will be spent taking classes at Coastal Carolina Community College.

54 students from across the county eagerly got to work on the first day. For all of them, it’s the first time they’ve received an education on a college campus.

“When this goes on our records, when the college sees them, they’ll say, ‘oh they were able to do college courses when they were in high school’,” Cameron Davis, a student, said. “So they can see we’re more mature and get the work done.”

“I’d love to be a lawyer or in forensics,” Cara James, a student, said. “When I heard it allows you to get an associate’s degree and it helps you with everything, that made me really excited to learn more about it and to sign up for it.”

The school is an estimated savings of about $7500.

Students are chosen from a competitive application pool for acceptance into the school. Strope says the application period will open for next year’s class in February.