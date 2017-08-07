Duck’s Lipka named Carolina League Player of the Month

Down East Wood Ducks Published:

KINSTON, NC – On Monday afternoon Minor League Baseball announced its players of the month for July and Down East outfielder Matt Lipka was named the winner for the Carolina League.

Lipka, 25, played in 28 games in July and led the league in several statistics including hits (38), RBI (23), extra-base hits (17), and total bases (67). His total bases mark was 14 better than second place in the league.

He finished second in doubles (10), slugging percentage (.593), and OPS (.982). The Texan from McKinney was third in batting average (.336) and home runs (five) and led the Woodies in homers for the month.

Added to the roster on June 2nd, Lipka is the first Down East Wood Duck to earn a league-wide player of the month honor. July is his first player of the month award in his career.

Other Carolina League awards for the Wood Ducks this season include Pedro Payano‘s and Jeffrey Springs‘ back-to-back pitcher of the week awards in May.

