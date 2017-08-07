Deputies: Onslow Co. couple arrested in connection to molestation of three children

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville couple face charges in connection to the sexual assault of three children.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office say its Special Victims Unit received a report a family member had sexual molested of child on May 26th. During the investigation deputies learned two more victims had also been molested by the same person.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested Corey Greenfield on Aug. 4th. The 29-year-old faces multiple charges including five counts of Statutory Rape and Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Greenfield was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $775,000 bond.

During the investigation, deputies say Greenfield’s wife, Bambi Townsend, was aware of the molestation and did not report it. The 33-year-old was also charged for failing to report the abuse.

Townsend was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and given a $6,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this incident in asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.