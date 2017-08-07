Deputies : Man arrested for Jacksonville break-in, pawns stolen items

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man for breaking into a home and pawning stolen items.

Deputies say it happened on June 29th.

Investigators say a resident reported a break-in at their home on Riggs Road. Deputies say during the break-in, guns and other items were stolen.

As a result of the investigation deputies discovered some of the stolen guns were sold to a local pawn shop.

Deputies arrested De Jean Walker on Aug. 4th. The 19-year-old faces multiple charges including Breaking and Entering and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910)455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910)938-3273.