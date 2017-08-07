Community rallies behind team in pursuit of World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Not everyone could make it to Monday night’s game in Georgia but that didn’t stop the city of Greenville from rallying behind the home team.

Les Jackson’s 13-year-old son Bryce is playing for the North State All-Star Team.

Jackson said, “It’s a great opportunity for the city of Greenville and what better way to bring the community together than sports.”

Monday night’s game was broadcast on ESPN and Jackson had the chance to see his son play on national television.

“I’m unbelievably proud of him,” Jackson said. “Words can’t even express or start to express.”

Jackson said the guys have been working years for this moment and they’re soaking every moment in.

The team is getting their time in the spotlight shooting promos on ESPN.

Back home, this teams pursuit of the championship is boosting business.

Katina Hilliard is a manager at Professor O’Cools restaurant in Greenville.

Hilliard said, “We’ve had a good turn out a lot of big businesses coming in wanting to support the kids and watch the kids in any way that they can because even though we can’t be there we can come here and support them physically or mentally by sending some positive vibes through the television.”

It’s people like Ross Warren who are coming out to show their support.

“You here a lifelong dream,” said Warren. “It really is for a kid watching little league watching the World Series and seeing guys that grow up and play major league baseball who played in the World Series. So it’s really neat to be able to have the chance to play on TV like that.”

Jackson said this moment is about recognizing what the journey on the diamond brings.

“Baseball is a reflection of life, there’s ups and downs,” said Jackson. “That’s why we play it because it’s the greatest sport in the world.”