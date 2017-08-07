Body found believed to be missing North Carolina woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A body believed to be that of a missing North Carolina woman has been found.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that Beaufort County Chief Deputy Charlie Rose says the sheriff’s office located a body on Sunday, along with a car that 61-year-old Deborah “Lynn” Cavanaugh-Blades was last seen driving.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cavanaugh-Blades had been missing since Saturday. At the time of her disappearance, family members said the Wilmington author and former teacher had a medical condition and might be confused or disoriented.

Rose said the sheriff’s office is still investigating and will need to verify more information before its release.

