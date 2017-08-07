Ayden town leaders meet with Montclair Estates residents to discuss sinkhole issue

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side is continuing its coverage of the sinkhole issue in one Ayden neighborhood.

Town leaders met with residents of the Montclair Estates neighborhood Monday morning to voice their concerns, after the town was given grant money to fix the problem.

One of the biggest problems cited was communication. Neighbors say they have asked the town for help for years, but have been ignored.

People working on behalf of the town say they are going to try to have a more open dialogue with residents moving forward.

“Community involvement and making sure that all the residents that have experienced problems have a voice and solution and are part of the process so that whatever is done, they are satisfied and the town is satisfied,” engineer Rich Moore said.

However, some residents still left the town hall unsatisfied.

“I think the theme of the meeting was negligence,” Montclair Estates resident Lillian Speight said. “People are talking about communication, but communication is just something that down spirals from negligence.”

Town leaders say the town has received over $600,000 in disaster recovery relief money the past few years, making residents of Montclair Estates ask where that money has gone.

It’s just negligence and a huge possibility of the mismanagement of city funds,” Speight said.

Other residents say they won’t believe there will be any change, until they see it.

“That’s why i’m gonna stay on em, that’s why the neighbors are going to stay on them,” Montclair Estates resident Skip Stang said. “Because all those people that were there today, are going to be watching them 24 hours a day to see what they do. Like I said inside, it only one storm away from losing that neighborhood completely.”

Some issues still remain. People are concerned about whether or not they will be compensated for things already damaged. It is also unclear if the problem will be fixed by replacing the old drain pipes, or turning that area into a ditch.

They established at the meeting that there will be several follow-up meetings to come, to make sure everyone’s concerns are heard.