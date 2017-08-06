North Carolina blanks Florida to remain unbeaten

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WNCT) – The North Carolina North State All-Stars shutout Florida, 5-0 to improve to 2-0 in the Southeast Regional.

Cash Daniels-Moye provided the big spark when he hit a two-run homerun in the second inning to open up the North Carolina lead to 4-0. Matthew Matthijs also added a pair of hits and an RBI in the victory.

North Carolina was solid by spectacular defense that included a spectacular catch by Cameron Greenway. Then in the third inning the North State All-Stars executed a relay from Daniels-Moye to Carson Hardee to Bryce Jackson to gun down a would-be Florida runner.

Greenville is now just two wins away from advancing to the Little League World Series. They now face Tennessee on Monday night at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN3.

