New minigolf course aims at attracting more people to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Attracting tourism to Washington is always something on the minds of businesses and town officials.

Some are hoping the new minigolf course can help.

“We just had our grand opening yesterday,” Animal Adventure miniature golf owner Linda Curtis said. “This has been in our dreams since we opened Pelican’s SnoBalls in July of last year, and it has been a dream, and now it’s reality,”

Linda and Harold Curtis opened the course after hearing what some people at her other business, Pelican’s SnoBalls, had to say.

“There’s nothing to do in Washington,” Linda said. “Now we have a skating arena, and we have a movie theater, and we have heard our customers say there is nothing for people and they all have to go into Greenville.”

The minigolf course brings life-sized animal replicas to a town with no zoo.

“We get a lot of feedback from the citizens of Washington and they really want the town to grow,” Curtis said.

“We are a young couple,” Washington resident Meredith Tucker said. “There aren’t that many options of things to do so anything like bringing restaurants, bars, shopping centers, putt putt here, anything to keep us here and want us to stay here is definitely a good thing.”

Business owners across town say they are always trying new ways to get people through the doors.

“Well we have opened for Sunday brunch recently in the last six months,” bartender Paul Cannon said. “We have also added new wine list to our repertoire. We have also got a new martini list. We are now doing private events.”

Owners hope the small town is transforming into a tourist destination.

“We get a lot of tourists in here actually,” ice cream scooper Hayley Jones said. “I think they just like enjoying the small town vibe that we bring. It’s cool to see how businesses have grown on their own and how Washington has developed through that.”