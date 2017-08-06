Minshew and Sirk have strong bond despite position battle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During East Carolina football’s Media Day, head coach Scottie Montgomery said he would like to know who will be starting at quarterback by the second scheduled scrimmage. The battle is between junior Gardner Minshew and graduate transfer, Thomas Sirk.

During Montgomery’s first year, Minshew saw action in seven games where he threw for 1,347 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Sirk missed the entire 2016 season do to injury. The last time Sirk was on the field in 2015 he worked with coach Montgomery where threw for 2,624 yards with 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Despite the quarterback battle that is brewing for the starting spot, Minshew and Sirk are not rivals.

“Thank goodness Gardner has been there for him this whole summer,” said Montgomery. “The relationship that he and Gardner have is fantastic.”

The two have such a good relationship they have decided to grow out mustaches during the fall camp.

“I have a lot of respect for him, we’re two guys that we’re going to come in and work and we’re going to try and do our job,” said Minshew. “That’s something that we’ve done well. We’re both leaders and I’m really excited to see what we going to be able to do going into the fall.”

“Gardner has really embraced me coming here and the competition has made both of us better as the summer went a long,” said Sirk. “He’s really helped me out a lot, just understanding the offense and I think the competition is going to make us better, every practice we have to go out there and compete and we’re going to have to make every rep count.”

The Pirates open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 when they host James Madison.