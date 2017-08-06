Good Samaritans possibly save sleeping family from fire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A possible tragedy was avoided early Sunday morning in Jacksonville after two passerbys alerted a sleeping family their house was on fire.

It happened just before 3 a.m. along Pinewood Dr. Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Foster said when they arrived, the home was already 40 percent engulfed in flames.

Chief Foster said two individuals, who live nearby, were coming home when they noticed the fire. They called 911 and then beat on the windows of the house until they woke the family up.

Chief Foster said the family of three, plus their dog, made it out of the house safely. He said the fire alarms were working inside the home.

Chief Foster said the home is a total loss, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.