First Alert Tropical Update: Monitoring two potential areas of development

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  We continue to monitor two potential areas of development in the tropics.  Click the video to learn more.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
76° F
precip:
60%
9am
Mon
78° F
precip:
80%
10am
Mon
80° F
precip:
90%
11am
Mon
82° F
precip:
70%
12pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
80%
2pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
1am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
75° F
precip:
50%
3am
Tue
75° F
precip:
60%
4am
Tue
76° F
precip:
60%
5am
Tue
75° F
precip:
80%
6am
Tue
75° F
precip:
90%
