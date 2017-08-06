First Alert Weather: Typical summer weather today, strong storms Monday

SUMMARY: Typical summer weather continues today, but an approaching warm front may bring strong/severe thunderstorms Monday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning, humidity is somewhat lower, making it feel more comfortable and temperatures are cooler, in the mid to upper 60s inland and north, to lower to mid 70s south and coastal. Winds are light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Highs are in the 80s with winds out of the east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a passing shower or two. Temperatures aren’t as cool, in the 70s.

MONDAY: Approaching warm front may bring a better chance of strong/severe thunderstorms. Highs in the 80’s. First Alert Weather Day will be in effect.

TROPICS: We are tracking two potential areas of development. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
74° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
76° F
precip:
60%
9am
Mon
78° F
precip:
80%
10am
Mon
80° F
precip:
90%
11am
Mon
82° F
precip:
70%
12pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
80%
2pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
50%
12am
Tue
76° F
precip:
40%
1am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
75° F
precip:
50%
3am
Tue
75° F
precip:
60%
4am
Tue
76° F
precip:
60%
5am
Tue
75° F
precip:
80%
6am
Tue
75° F
precip:
90%
