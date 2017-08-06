First Alert Weather: Typical summer weather today, strong storms Monday

SUMMARY: Typical summer weather continues today, but an approaching warm front may bring strong/severe thunderstorms Monday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy this morning, humidity is somewhat lower, making it feel more comfortable and temperatures are cooler, in the mid to upper 60s inland and north, to lower to mid 70s south and coastal. Winds are light and there may be some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms. Highs are in the 80s with winds out of the east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a passing shower or two. Temperatures aren’t as cool, in the 70s.

MONDAY: Approaching warm front may bring a better chance of strong/severe thunderstorms. Highs in the 80’s. First Alert Weather Day will be in effect.

TROPICS: We are tracking two potential areas of development. Click here for your tropical update.

