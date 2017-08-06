Down East drops series with Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, VA (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – A big sixth inning from the Hillcats (26-18, 66-47) separated them from the Wood Ducks (21-23, 45-68) in Sunday’s series finale in a 5-1 final. Multi-hit hit efforts from Matt Lipka and Preston Scott could not set the offense in gear as they dropped the series three-games-to-one.

The Hillcats jumped out to a 1-0 lead four pitches into the game on the combination of a double, a groundout, and a sacrifice fly. They would add another in the third with a double and a single to start off the inning. From there, Martin began a streak of eight batters retired in a row.

Hillcats starter Aaron Civale was also on a streak of consecutive batters retired with eleven from innings two through four.

He recorded the first two outs of the fifth before a Ti’Quan Forbes double rattled the wall in left-center. Forbes would score on a two-strike single by Chuck Moorman to make it a one-run game.

Brett Martin‘s attempt at back-to-back quality starts was foiled in the sixth with two errors on the Down East defense in a three-run frame that pushed Lynchburg’s lead to four.

The 5-1 score would be the final, as the Wood Ducks could only manage three hits in the final four innings. Coupled with the Buies Creek win earlier in the afternoon, the Woodies fall to 8.5 games back in the second half race.

Down East is off on Monday, but return to Grainger Stadium on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. with the Wilmington Blue Rocks. The three-game series runs Tuesday through Thursday and you can listen live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.