1 arrested in New Bern on assault charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A New Bern man was arrested Sunday after police said he was involved in a domestic-related shooting.

Terrence Barber, 30, of New Bern was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, along with several other gun related charges.

New Bern police arrived to the 900 block of Fort Totten Drive in reference to a report of shots fired earlier this afternoon.

Police say before they arrived, Barber had fired off shots at two people. Those two victims were not hurt, but the car they were in suffered severe damage.

Barber currently faces the following charges: assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a firearm within the City Limits, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.