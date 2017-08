GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County deputies are working the scene where a woman’s body was discovered earlier Saturday morning.

The body was discovered on Birchwood Drive in Greenville.

Deputies said they received a call around 7 a.m. when someone found the body in a ditch off the road.

Investigators said there are no direct signs of foul play but are working to determine the exact cause of death.

