North Carolina picks up win in Little League Southeast Regional

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WNCT) – The North State All-Stars, representing North Carolina in the Little League Southeast Regional, picked up a 9-2 win in it’s opening game against South Carolina.

Carson Hardee and Mathew Matthijs each drove in a pair of runs in the victory. Seven different North Carolina batters picked up a hit in the game.

Matthijs dominated on the mound in relief as he came in and struck out all six batters that he faced.

North Carolina now advances to the winners bracket where they will face Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m.