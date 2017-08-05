North Carolina picks up win in Little League Southeast Regional

By Published: Updated:

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WNCT) – The North State All-Stars, representing North Carolina in the Little League Southeast Regional, picked up a 9-2 win in it’s opening game against South Carolina.

Carson Hardee and Mathew Matthijs each drove in a pair of runs in the victory. Seven different North Carolina batters picked up a hit in the game.

Matthijs dominated on the mound in relief as he came in and struck out all six batters that he faced.

North Carolina now advances to the winners bracket where they will face Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s