LuLaRoe holds clothing collective to benefit Rocking Horse Ranch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — LuLaroe Clothing also held an event in the Convention Center today. Retailers gathered to showcase their wardrobes for a cause.

A portion of their sales went to Rocking Horse Ranch which offers equine assisted therapy for folks with disabilities.

“It’s all about strengthening lives and strengthening families,” says LulaRoe convention day coordinator, Heather Wells. “By shopping here today, you’re helping small business owners. And we’re able to do things like give back to the community and in this case, its rocking horse ranch.”

LuLaRoe’s goal is to help both women and men feel more confident in themselves, so they are more encouraged to get involved in the community.