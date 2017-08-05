GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – If you were looking for some free food today; Firehouse Subs would have been the place to find it.

Two Firehouse Subs locations participated in its second annual ‘H2O for Heroes’ today.

All you had to do to participate was bring a 24 pack of bottled water to your Firehouse Subs location. In return you get a free medium size sub.

“All the water that is being donated is going to the local fire fighters, EMS,” says Firehouse Sub Shift Manager, Kelly Stocks, “To help for those that don’t have water. All of that is going to them”

Firehouse will be accepting water for the remainder of the day until they close at 9 o’ clock tonight.