Greenville’s first Comic Con draws crowds to Convention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Comic Con brought every type of character imaginable to the Convention Center.

“There’s so many fandoms here, you can’t count them!”

It’s the first comic con in our area, and people were happy to not have to drive the usual distance to attend.

“I travel usually for them, so it’s nice to come to one that’s local.”

This drew up lots of people, especially from Eastern Carolina.

“You don’t have to like comics to enjoy it, so that’s the fun part. Anybody can have fun!”

“I love seeing the creativity of the costumes.”

“I got to take a picture with Spiderman!”

“Probably the coolest thing I saw would be the Optimus Prime costume, cause I mean he’s standing ten feet tall, he’s got the LED lights.”

Organizers Sherry and Timothy Reed, are passionate about each event they host, because starting Comic Con meant more to them than just costumes.

“This is what has supported my family for the past two years,” said Sherry.

“I worked as a machinist for 15 years,” Timothy said. “…Due to a disability, neurological condition that caused me to longer be able to do that job.”

So they turned his love of comics into a living – “He had always wanted to have a comic con, so I said hey let’s give it a shot.”

And Eastern Carolina flocked to the convention center today, costume and all.

“It’s nice being around people with imaginations, creativity and like minds!”