GPD investigating shooting that left 2 wounded

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Cookout Restaurant Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call around 2:30 a.m. that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old and 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims have been transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to figure out a motive for the shooting and say they will be using security cameras as part of the ongoing investigation.

