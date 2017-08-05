First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and thunderstorms this weekend

SUMMARY: A slow-moving cold front may provide a better chance of thunderstorms this weekend, but we will still see sunshine as well. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with a few passing showers or thunderstorm, mainly toward the coast, as a cold front and trough of low pressure move across eastern North Carolina. It is warm and muggy ahead of this front with temps in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with a passing shower or storm, especially along the coast, as a front slowly moves off the coast. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with slightly lower humidity levels with winds coming out of the west/northwest behind the front.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a small chance of a passing shower. Temperatures are in the mid 60s inland and lower to mid 70s along the coast. Winds should stay light and variable. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

SUNDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms and highs in the mid to upper 80’s as a warm front lifts through the area.

TROPICS: We are tracking two potential areas of development. Click here for your tropical update.

