ECU freshman Proehl suffers ACL tear

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina football coach, Scottie Montgomery announced on Saturday that freshman wide receiver, Blake Proehl suffered an ACL tear during a non-contact activity in the first days of fall camp.

“During camp, we had an injury to Blake Proehl. Blake Proehl has done a really good job for us to this point, unfortunately yesterday or the day before Blake tore his ACL and we will miss him, definitely on the field,” said Montgomery. “But he’s just been a pleasant, pleasant personality and works really, really hard and done everything right so he will be a guy we end up red shirting now.”

Proehl took to twitter where he posted “Since I was little I’ve dreamed of playing college football. I never imagined a set back like this but Gods plan is greater. Go Pirates.”

Proehl is the son of 17-year NFL vet, Ricky Proehl and the brother of UNC wide out Austin Proehl.

 

