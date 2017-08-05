Carolina Kickoff rescheduled, Blake Shelton will not perform

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Blake Shelton will not be performing at East Carolina University August 21, according to organizers of the Carolina Kickoff concert.

Blake Shelton’s management released a statement earlier today.

“With regard to Greenville NC, the university has told us we must reschedule our show for April 21st of 2018 as explained in our previous email. Although we are hopeful Blake will agree to move the date, we understand he may have a scheduling conflict that prevents him from doing so. If this is the case, Basis Entertainment would like to move forward with replacing Blake for this performance and cancel the date.”

The move was scheduled to limit damage to the football field, according to Shelton’s management team.

Shelton also responded to his fans on twitter about the rescheduling.

“Hello to my fans in Greenville and the surrounding area. I wanna be clear that the Greenville concert cancel had NOTHING to do with me/my camp. I was ready to play! The show has been rescheduled to April and, as you know, every April and May for the last five years I have a commitment at The Voice. I love Greenville! I’ll be back ASAP!”

With Shelton out, the Carolina Kickoff has been rescheduled to April 21. So far, the headliner is unknown.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date.

In addition to honoring those tickets, there will be a free show for fans who have already purchased tickets.

The show will feature country artists Big & Rich, Parmalee and Tucker Beathard and will take place in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on August 19, the original date of the Carolina Kickoff.

If you have already purchased tickets, you can RSVP here to attend the free show.

If you would like to contact Carolina Kickoff with any questions, you can email them at CarolinaKickoffTicketing@gmail.com.