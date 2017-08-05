4-wheeler accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s says one person has died and two others are injured after a four-wheeling accident at Busco Beach.

Officials responded to the call just after 12 Saturday morning.

The caller advised that a 30-year old male was unresponsive and CPR was being administered.

The man was later declared deceased at the scene.

According to the evidence at the scene, the driver was operating a “side by side” utility vehicle and hit a mound of dirt. After hitting the mound of dirt, the utility vehicle rolled over.

Two females were transported to Wayne UNC Health Care.

Officials in Wayne County said those affected by the accident were from out of town and are waiting to release the names until next-of-kin are notified.