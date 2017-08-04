Volunteers needed for smoke alarm installations in Onslow Co.

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Onslow County, volunteers are gearing up to install about 100 smoke alarms for free tomorrow.

As part of the Eastern North Carolina Home Fire Campaign, volunteers are needed to assist firefighters with installing smoke alarms throughout the county.

The program was implemented in January 2017. So far, volunteers have installed smoke alarms in over 400 homes and are hoping to install the 2000th alarm this summer.

“One in four are affected by fire at some point in their life,” Brian Kelly, Onslow County fire marshal, said. “For every fourth home that we do or for one out of those four homes that we do, that means that we could have just saved a life or a whole household of lives and that’s what makes the difference.”

The overall goal of the Eastern North Carolina Home Fire Campaign is to eliminate home fire deaths in Onslow County.

There’s no eligibility requirement and volunteers can also install bed shakers to alert those who are hard of hearing to an emergency.

“We also put them in every bedroom, on every floor, in the common area and outside of the sleeping areas,” Kelly said. “So for example, in the average house, we’re putting in between four and five alarms.”

The smoke alarms are good for ten years and folks don’t have to worry about replacing the batteries.

If you would like one call the local Red Cross office. You can also sign up online on the Onslow County website.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Onslow County Red Cross office located at 12 Ruth Street in Jacksonville, NC. Those wishing to volunteer may call the local Red Cross office at (910) 347-3581. You may also sign up online here.