Vacationers staying at Crystal Coast decide to return to Ocracoke Island

CEDAR ISLAND, N.C (WNCT)–The Ivory family was supposed to spend their vacation in Rodanthe.

But after last week’s mandatory evacuation, they found themselves along the Crystal Coast.

“As the saying goes, we made the best of a bad situation. We probably would have never gone to it if we didn’t have this happen,” Jason Ivory, vactioner from Ohio, said. “So some great things came out of it.”

They’re just one of many families who spent part of their vacation elsewhere and are now returning to the Outer Banks.

“We did a lot of great stuff,” Bob Bull, vacationer from D.C. said. “We spent some time in Beaufort and went to Fort Macon which was awesome. We got to see some of the local flair and local color.”

The Bull family says if it wasn’t for the evacuation they wouldn’t have considered vacationing along the Crystal Coast.

Both families were part of the first wave of vacationers allowed on the Cedar Island Ferry on Friday.

“The minute the evacuation was lifted we immediately got back on the phone with the ferry service to make sure we had a reservation for Friday,” Bull said.

They’re looking forward to going back and plan to add onto their vacation time.

“We rented the place there and we paid for it so we were still hoping to get there all week,” Tonya Ivory said. “When they finally said that it would be open today we said: why don’t we just go to Ocracoke?”

“At the end of the day vacation is about who you’re with not necessarily where you are,” Becky Bull said.