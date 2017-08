COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a fatal shooting at a Craven County convenience store was taken into custody Friday morning.

Emergency crews said someone shot and killed a man at Grady’s Old Time Country Store in Cove City Thursday evening.

Dover and Ashbury roads were blocked off Friday morning, and first responders said the suspect hid in a home near the area overnight.

Deputies are not letting anyone down the road.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.