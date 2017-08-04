St. Patrick’s day assault suspects all headed to trial

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All of the suspects in a 2016 St. Patrick’s Day assault will head to trail in November. The trial date is set for November 6th.

Theresa Lee, Mark Privette, Chris Hill, Mack Humbles, Chris Montanye, and Jesse Wilbourn are all charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

It stems from an assault that took place outside of Club 519 and then spilled onto ECU’s campus on St. Patrick’s Day 2016. The suspects did not want to accept a plea deal.

Police say the suspects assaulted Patrick Myrick after he allegedly hit a woman outside of Club 519.

An ECU Police officer who responded to the incident was later dismissed due to department protocol violations.