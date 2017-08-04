New Bern police investigating Thursday night shooting

Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating a shooting that took place late Thursday night.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of George Street around 11:48 p.m. in reference to someone with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers found a subject who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical transported the subject to the CarolinaEast Health Systems for medical treatment and the subject was subsequently airlifted to Vidant Health for additional treatment.

New Bern police are asking anyone with information regarding this event to contact with the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

 

 

 

