Layoffs coming to Lowe’s

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
Lowes
FILE - This March 25, 2014, file photo, shows a Lowe's store in Philadelphia. Lowe's Cos. reports quarterly earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) –  Layoffs are coming to Lowe’s stores nationwide. The North Carolina-based retailer made the announcement Thursday. Two North Carolina stores are expected to be affected. Lowe’s has yet to announce the locations, or how many workers will be impacted.

It’s blaming an increase in deliveries. Due to demand, Lowes is now switching from in-store to a third-party. Lowe’s has locations throughout the east including Jacksonville, Greenville and Winterville.

This is the latest round of layoffs by the retailer. Earlier this summer, Lowe’s laid off 125 corporate tech workers, mostly at its Mooresville headquarters.

It also eliminated 96 corporate tech jobs in October, and cut 2,400 full-time, mostly store-level jobs. In February, it followed with at least 500 corporate layoffs.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s