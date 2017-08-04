Layoffs coming to Lowe’s

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Layoffs are coming to Lowe’s stores nationwide. The North Carolina-based retailer made the announcement Thursday. Two North Carolina stores are expected to be affected. Lowe’s has yet to announce the locations, or how many workers will be impacted.

It’s blaming an increase in deliveries. Due to demand, Lowes is now switching from in-store to a third-party. Lowe’s has locations throughout the east including Jacksonville, Greenville and Winterville.

This is the latest round of layoffs by the retailer. Earlier this summer, Lowe’s laid off 125 corporate tech workers, mostly at its Mooresville headquarters.

It also eliminated 96 corporate tech jobs in October, and cut 2,400 full-time, mostly store-level jobs. In February, it followed with at least 500 corporate layoffs.