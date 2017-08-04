Group hopes to strengthen bond between teens and police through video games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Video games, fun, and engagement are all the things one event wants to accomplish Friday between teenagers and police officers.

Game P.L.A.Y. or police, life and youth is an annual event held right here in the east.

It’s an event where police and kids ages 12-18 come together to play non-violent video games.

The creators hope by doing this they can help strengthen the bond between the community and law enforcement.

The idea came to the creator when they police officers shopping at a video game store and it took off from there.

Along with video games, it will feature breakout sessions where the kids and officers have a chance to start a conversation.

With the rising social tension between police and the communities around the united states – they hope to show police are regular people just them through the bond of video games.

“everybody loves to play video games or just games in general,” said Gera Miles, co-founder of Game P.L.A.Y. “By doing so, they are going to increase respectful interaction and also build trust with one another and that’s one of the key things about the event is to build trust between the police and teens because they need each other.”

The event will take place later Friday at the Cornerstone Baptist Missionary Church in Greenville from 11am – 2pm.