First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather pattern for the long term

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front may bring a slightly better chance of scattered storms today and into the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with a few coastal showers or storm this morning. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the 70s with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 40% chance of showers and storms closer towards the coast and south. Rain and storms should taper towards mid to late afternoon and we’re left with variably cloudy skies. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight with mostly cloudy skies and warm a muggy temps in the 70s. There could be a passing shower or two.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We are tracking two potential areas of development. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast