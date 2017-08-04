First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather pattern for the long term

SUMMARY: An approaching cold front may bring a slightly better chance of scattered storms today and into the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably to mostly cloudy with a few coastal showers or storm this morning. Temperatures are warm and humid, in the 70s with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with highs in the 80’s and a 40% chance of showers and storms closer towards the coast and south. Rain and storms should taper towards mid to late afternoon and we’re left with variably cloudy skies. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight with mostly cloudy skies and warm a muggy temps in the 70s. There could be a passing shower or two.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of storms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We are tracking two potential areas of development. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
73° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
11am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
71° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
69° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
