ECU conducts second practice of fall camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Less than 24 hours after conducting its first official fall practice, East Carolina returned to Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice complex Friday morning for a two-hour and 15-minute workout.

The Pirates spent the period in shorts and helmets, which they will do again Saturday morning before transitioning into the next stage of their preparation by putting on shoulder pads Sunday.

“Today was a little hotter than yesterday, but it was a great day of work,” second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery said. “The first part of practice was really good and I saw a lot of running around and movement from the team. Then we started to loose a few people to cramps as the day progressed, but the guys battled through the heat until the end. We need to make sure everyone takes care of their bodies and hydrates properly before coming back Saturday.

“We’re starting to get some good looks from our transfers. I liked what I saw from Tyshon Dye, Derrell Scott and Terrell Green from an offensive standpoint running with the first group. On the defensive side of the ball, we put Korrin Wiggins in the secondary and he was running around making plays. So right now on the second day of camp, I think we are getting a lot of things accomplished.”

Following breakfast, treatments and a special teams install session, the Pirates took the field under cloudy skies with temperatures in the 80’s. Similar to Thursday, ECU started the day with two of its three special teams segments before moving into positional group work.

The first of two team breakouts concentrated on the running game (12 minutes), which preceded 1-on-1 receivers, defensive backs group work and 10-minute 7-on-7 skeleton period. The final team stanza (12 minutes) was centered on first-and-10 situations.

After lunch, ECU returned to the meeting rooms reviewing special team assignments and analyzing film from the first two days of camp before heading to the Murphy Center for an afternoon lift session.

ECU will hold its annual Media Day on Saturday inside the Murphy Center where Montgomery will provide his annual season-opening address that will outline the latest roster additions and deletions, personnel status and possible position changes.

Up Next:

Saturday’s Practice Time: 10:15 a.m. – 12 noon (ET)

Meet The Pirates: Aug. 12 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (6-9 p.m.)

Season Opener: Sept. 2 vs. James Madison in Greenville (6 p.m.)