Deputies: Jacksonville man had sexual relationship with 13-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

Morgan Shepard, 30, of Jacksonville has been charged with statutory rape of a child, along with several other sex offenses against a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Wilmington Police Department of the relationship in May, and after investigating the case, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detective arrested Shepard on Friday

Shepard, currently 30 years old of Firethorn Lane in Jacksonville was charged with:

Shepard was taken before the magistrate and placed under a $600,000 unsecured bond.