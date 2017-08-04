Deputies: Jacksonville man had sexual relationship with 13-year-old

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

Morgan Shepard, 30, of Jacksonville has been charged with statutory rape of a child, along with several other sex offenses against a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Wilmington Police Department of the relationship in May, and after investigating the case, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detective arrested Shepard on Friday

Shepard, currently 30 years old of Firethorn Lane in Jacksonville was charged with:

Shepard was taken before the magistrate and placed under a $600,000 unsecured bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s