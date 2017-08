GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University welcomed 82 new students Friday at its annual white coat ceremony.

At the ceremony, new students receive the coats they will wear in patient care areas throughout their time at ECU.

“It’s a momentous day for me,” said medical student Katri Thiele. “I’ve worked really hard for quite a while to try and get to med school.”

New students also recited the student pledge at the event.

2017 White Coat Ceremony View as list View as gallery Open Gallery