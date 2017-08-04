Another Camp Lejeune Commander relieved of duties

CAMP LEJEUNE, ONSLOW COUNTY (WNCT) – According to a press release from The U.S. Marine Corps, the commander of Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Lt. Col. Shawn Grzybowski, was relieved of command today by Brig. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of

Grzybowski, who took command in September of 2015, is currently pending reassignment and will be replaced by Lt. Col. Ken Gawronski.2nd Marine Logistics Group, due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead.

Grzybowski is the latest commander to be relieved of duties. In June, the first ever female helicopter aircraft commander of Marine One, the helicopter the president flies on, was relieved of her command at MCAS New River “due to a loss of trust and confidence in her ability to continue to lead,” according to release from the United States Marine Corps.

Later that month, Col. Daniel P. O’Hora was commander of the Marine Corps Engineer School. He was relieved of his duties on June 6, 2017 due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command.

No word on what lead to the action, however an investigation has been opened and remains ongoing.