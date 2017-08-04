Almost 7 pounds of pot, thousands of dollars seized in Onslow Co. drug arrests

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 6.8 pounds of high-grade marijuana and $4,543 in cash were seized during an undercover narcotics investigation in Jacksonville and Holly Ridge that yielded two arrests Thursday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Sir Fredrick Lee Lowe, of Jacksonville and Charles Fredrick White III, of Holly Ridge were arrested as part of the investigation, and both face numerous marijuana-related charges.

Lowe was remanded to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond, and White was remanded to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Drug Enforcement Unit at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017-013825 when calling.