Woman robs Sprint store with assault rifle in Fayetteville, police say

CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman holding an assault rifle stole cell phones from a Fayetteville Sprint store on Good Middling Drive, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., the woman walked into the Sprint Store with an assault rifle and approached a clerk, Fayetteville police said.

The suspect demanded cell phones from a store employee and left the store once the clerk handed over the devices, police said.

She left the scene in a dark blue Mazda.

The suspect was described as having dark-colored hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Detectives with the FPD’s Robbery Unit have obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.

 

