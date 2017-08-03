Town of Ayden receives grant to fix sinkholes in Montclair Estates neighborhood

By Published:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Relief may be on the way for Montclair Estates residents dealing with sinkhole issues in Ayden. It is a story 9 On Your Side first reported on Monday.

Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m., the town learned that it had received a $153,000 grant to help fix the issue.

“We have been wanting to do something about improving the drainage out there for a long time and the town has taken quite a few steps to do so,” town manager Steve Harrell said. “We put this grant application in probably about five weeks ago or so and we are just ecstatic that we got it.”

The money will replace the 36 inch drainage pipe that is causing the problem. The town says the pipe failed after all the rain from Hurricane Matthew.

“We could start incurring costs today,” Harrell said. “We will be getting the official paperwork soon, but we could start incurring costs today. We will have a survey crew from our engineers Monday morning out surveying it and getting it ready.”

Harrell says the town has now received a little over $600,000 in disaster recovery grant money since March. \\

Harrell says that he and the mayor will be meeting Montclair Estates residents outside town hall Monday at 10 a.m. to discuss the issue.

