S.T.E.M. partnership helps prepare students for careers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A partnership between North Carolina’s East Alliance and Hyster-Yale of Greenville is offering exposure for students who want to learn about the STEM (Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics) field.

High school and college students receive real world experience and skills needed if they want to pursue a career in STEM.

“It gave me the basic knowledge of science, mathematics, and mechanics and exposure to technology that I needed to step into the role here and execute,” David Braswell, truck engineer with Hyster-Yale.

Ken Schreiber is the director of product development at the company. He said the company is dedicated to helping students succeed.

“The more science, engineering, and math that the students learn, the better they’ll present themselves for the future,” said Schreiber.

Wayne Washington, the program coordinator, said the initiative allows students to attain the skills needed before getting into the job market.

The program also provides jobs right here in the east.

“We’re one of the key employers in this region,” said Schreiber. “We offer a very diverse opportunity for the students to learn.”

Braswell said he was able to take the skills he learned from the program and apply it to his career.

“It helps you understand things at a deeper level if you can apply what you learned in the classroom,” Braswell said.