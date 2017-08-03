Power restoration for Hatteras, Ocracoke expected in 1-2 days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After initially estimating it could take up to two weeks for power to be restored to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said they now expect power to be restored in one to two days.

Crews are continuing to construct a new overhead line to restore transmission power to the islands.

They worked late Wednesday night to connect the new overhead cables to the grid. That work is expected to be completed Thursday morning and the cooperative will begin to energize the new line.

The new line will need to stay energized for several hours while the cooperative tests the cables. After testing, CHEC will begin to gradually introduce electrical load to the line.

Residents on Hatteras Island in the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Buxton will experience outages while the cooperative works to take these circuits off of generator power and energize them with the repaired transmission line.

The cooperative will work to give these villages notice of impending outages.