North State All-Stars one regional away from Little League World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been 20 years since a team from Greenville has qualified for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. That streak could come to an end this summer if the North State All-Star team can win the Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, GA.

The team left for Georgia on Wednesday afternoon. The North Carolina state champions won’t play until Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. when they take on South Carolina (Greenville LL). All games in the Southeast Regional can be seen on ESPN3.

The team is not overlooking the tournament that lies ahead, but they know how exciting it would be if they can make it to Williamsport.

“We battled hard in States and we are just as excited as can be to go to regionals to play to try and get to Williamsport,” said Nichols Jackson, North State catcher.

Despite the players only being 12 years-old the history of Greenville baseball is not lost on them.

“It would be really cool because not a lot of people have done that, since 20 years I think,” said Ashton Byars. “We’re really excited and just hope that we raise enough money to do it all.”

“I think it would mean an awful lot, it’s a special group of boys and I think it would be great for Greenville,” said manager Brian Fields. “We went back in 1998 and I remember watching every one of those games on TV, but I think it would be great for this community and hopefully we can go down there and a little luck will go our way and we will have that opportunity to represent Greenville in Williamsport.”

The long road trips can be a strain on the families who don’t have a lot of time to plan with the uncertainty of how far the teams will advance.