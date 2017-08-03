Lenoir County crews put out brush fire along Hwy. 258

KINSTON,N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators are looking into a brush fire that occurred along Highway 258 by Skinner Bypass near North Carolina Billiards in Lenoir County Thursday.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m., and Lenoir County Fire Marshal Dustin Burkett said it took about 10 minutes to put out.

“There were several little sports probably driven by the wind and the fire department got here and knocked it out quickly,” Burkett said.

Five to six fire trucks from North Lenoir and South Wood fire departments responded.