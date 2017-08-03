Kinston Police assist in the arrest of man wanted by the ATF

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrest a man wanted by the Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Police arrested Devon Waters on Aug. 2nd around 8:30p.m on Towerhill Road.

Investigators say the 38-year-old was wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. He faces multiple charges including Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Discharging a Firearm in Connection with a Crime.

Police say Waters was arrested without incident.

Waters was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and appeared before a Federal Magistrate on Thursday.